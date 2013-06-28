WASHINGTON, June 28 Technology licensing company
Rambus Inc won a victory in a U.S. appeals court on
Friday, as the court overturned a patent office decision to toss
out one of its key patents.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a
decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to declare
invalid a Rambus chip patent which had been used to sue Nvidia
Corp and a long list of other companies for
infringement.
Rambus settled with Nvidia in that case, and has recently
settled long-running legal fights with STMicroelectronics NV
and SK Hynix.
The patent office had ruled that the Rambus patent was not
novel, but the appeals court disagreed.
The case is Rambus Inc v. Teresa Stanek Rea, Acting
Director, United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is No.
2012-1480.