WASHINGTON, June 28 Technology licensing company Rambus Inc won a victory in a U.S. appeals court on Friday, as the court overturned a patent office decision to toss out one of its key patents.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed a decision by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to declare invalid a Rambus chip patent which had been used to sue Nvidia Corp and a long list of other companies for infringement.

Rambus settled with Nvidia in that case, and has recently settled long-running legal fights with STMicroelectronics NV and SK Hynix.

The patent office had ruled that the Rambus patent was not novel, but the appeals court disagreed.

The case is Rambus Inc v. Teresa Stanek Rea, Acting Director, United States Patent and Trademark Office. It is No. 2012-1480.