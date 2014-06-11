SYDNEY, June 11 Ramsay Health Care Ltd,
Australia's largest private hospital operator, said on Wednesday
it will buy a majority stake in Generale de Sante SA
in a deal valuing its French counterpart at 945 million euros
($1.29 billion).
The purchase will make Ramsay France's largest private
hospital operator with 101 hospitals and 15,400 beds. Like
Australia, France has an increasingly aging population, which
Ramsay said will create continued demand for its services.
The deal was revealed a month ago when the seller, Italy's
DeA Capital SpA, said a joint venture of Ramsay and
Credit Agricole Assurances - the insurance arm of bank Credit
Agricole SA - bid 16.75 euros a share for 83.43
percent of the company.
On Wednesday, Ramsay said it and its joint venture partner
have now signed a contract for the purchase. Ramsay said it will
pay up to 515 million euros for 57 percent of Generale de Sante.
The transaction is subject to regulatory clearance and will
lead to an offer by Ramsay and Credit Agricole to buy the rest
of Generale de Sante shares, Ramsay said.
Shares in Generale de Sante have gained 11 percent since DeA
first disclosed the bid, and last traded at 17.17 euros.
Ramsay shares were up 1.3 percent at A$45.12 while the
broader Australian market declined.
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Christopher Cushing)