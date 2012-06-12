* Offers $2.48/shr, a 37 pct premium to Ramtron's Monday
close
* Cypress's $3.01/shr offer was rejected last year
* Seeks response by June 19
* Ramtron shares up 31.5 pct in premarket trade
June 12 Chipmaker Cypress Semiconductor Corp
offered to buy smaller rival Ramtron International Corp
for about $87.6 million, reviving a previously
undisclosed bid it made last year but making little change to
the overall price.
Cypress said on Tuesday it would offer $2.48 for each
Ramtron share, a 37 premium to the stock's Monday close.
"Although we would prefer to proceed through a negotiated
agreement, we are fully committed to this transaction, and will
take the steps necessary to complete it," Chief Executive T.J.
Rodgers said in a letter to Ramtron's board.
Cypress disclosed that it had offered to buy Ramtron in
March 2011 but was "summarily rejected".
That offer of $3.01 per share had valued Ramtron at about
$84.3 million based on the number of shares outstanding at the
time. Ramtron later sold about 20 percent of its stock in a
public offering at about $1.80 per share.
The latest deal value is based on Ramtron's 35.3 million
shares outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Cypress, which makes microcontrollers and chips used in
touchscreen phones and tablets, is seeking access to Ramtron's
ferroelectric random-access memory (F-RAM) technology, a
costlier alternative to flash memory that uses less power and
writes faster.
Ramtron licenses its F-RAM technology to Fujitsu Ltd
, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Texas
Instruments Inc.
Rodgers set a June 19 deadline for the Ramtron board to
respond to the offer.
Cypress, which has retained Greenhill & Co as its financial
adviser, said it was prepared to begin a cash tender offer with
no financing or due-diligence conditions.
Ramtron shares rose 31.5 percent to $2.38 in premarket
trade. They had closed at $1.81 on Monday on the Nasdaq.