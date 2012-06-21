* Commences tender offer at $2.68/share
* Offer price below Ramtron's Wednesday close of $2.75
June 21 Cypress Semiconductor Corp raised
its offer price for Ramtron International Corp to about
$95 million, its third offer in two years for its smaller rival.
Cypress commenced a tender offer to buy Ramtron's
outstanding shares at $2.68 per share, up from its previous
offer of $2.48 per share.
Ramtron's shares closed at $2.75 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.
"Although we continue to seek a negotiated agreement with
Ramtron, we are committed to pursuing our $2.68 per share cash
offer and will take all necessary steps to complete it," Cypress
Chief Executive T.J. Rodgers said in a statement.
Cypress has raised its offer price "in the interest of
quickly consummating a transaction", Rodgers said in a letter to
Ramtron's board.
Ramtron on Monday turned down Cypress's offer to buy the
company for about $87.6 million, and said it would explore other
options, including a sale.
Cypress refused to accept a two-year standstill agreement
proposed by Ramtron as a requirement to participate in its
strategic review process. The agreement restricts Cypress from
communicating with or making an offer to Ramtron's board or
stockholders.
The offer and withdrawal rights will expire at 12 midnight
New York City time on July 19 unless the offer is extended,
Cypress said in a statement on Thursday.
Ramtron's shares have jumped more than 50 percent since
Cypress made public its offer to buy Ramtron on June 12.