July 24 Chipmaker Ramtron International Corp reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly revenue on slowing orders, sending its shares down 12 percent in aftermarket trade.

Revenue for the second quarter fell to $14.2 million from $16.8 million a year earlier.

"Distributor order flow began to slow as headwinds in the semiconductor markets that we serve picked up toward the end of the second quarter and stalled our revenue growth," Chief Executive Eric Balzer said in a statement.

The company reported a net income of $69,000, or breakeven earnings per share, compared to a loss of $683 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.

Ramtron forecast third-quarter revenue of about $14 million to $14.5 million.

The company, which has repeatedly rejected buyout offers from larger rival Cypress Semiconductor Corp, is evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale.

Shares of the company fell to $2.47 in aftermarket trade. They closed at $2.82 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq.