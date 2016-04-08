MOSCOW The United States grabbed Iran's share of Europe's oil market while Tehran was under sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in an interview broadcast on Friday, making clear the Islamic Republic was keen to regain its market niche.

"Now that Iran has returned (to the oil market), we hope that other producers will draw their conclusions, and Russia in my opinion has shown that it understands the specific conditions in which Iran finds itself after the lifting of the sanctions," Zarif told Russia's Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I hope that all countries - OPEC and non-OPEC alike - will also recognise this fact and will count with it," he said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)