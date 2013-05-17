A medical representative (C) with Abbott talks to a chemist at a market in Pune August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters Market Eye - The NSE Pharma index falls 0.93 percent after the government formally notified a new drug pricing policy designed to increase the number of drugs deemed essential that are subject to price caps.

The policy, which will curtail prices of costly brands sold by domestic and international drugmakers, was approved by the government in November. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLEN.NS) falls 1.68 percent, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS) slips 1.65 percent, while Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) declines 1.68 percent.

Cipla Ltd (CIPL.NS) is down 0.94 percent and Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) falls 1.04 percent. (Reporting by Himank Sharma)