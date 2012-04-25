NEW DELHI, April 25 Ranbaxy Laboratories , India's top drugmaker by sales, launched in India malaria treatment drug Synriam, it said in an audio visual presentation on Wednesday.

Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co , received Indian drug regulator's approval for the drug in 2011.

The drug is used to treat plasmodium falciparum malaria. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)