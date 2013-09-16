MUMBAI, Sept 16 India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd said on Monday it had not received any communication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on an import ban on its Mohali factory in northern India.

"We are seeking information from the USFDA in this regard," the company said in a statement issued to the stock exchanges.

The FDA slapped an "import alert" on the Mohali factory in northern India on Friday, saying the plant owned by India's biggest drugmaker by sales had not met so-called good manufacturing practices, the U.S. regulator said on its website.

Shares in Ranbaxy plummeted on Monday, sinking as much as 32.6 percent to post their worst single day fall on the news. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)