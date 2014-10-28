A Ranbaxy office building is pictured in Mohali May 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Ranbaxy Laboratories (RANB.NS) gains 4.5 percent. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS), which is in the process of acquiring Ranbaxy, also jumps 4.4 percent.

Ranbaxy posts a profit of 4.78 billion rupees ($78 million), compared with a loss of 4.5 billion rupees a year earlier.

The company's earnings got a boost from the launch of generic Valsartan in the U.S. with 180 days exclusivity, say analysts.

Valsartan is a cheaper copy of Novartis AG's NOVN.VX blood pressure pill Diovan.

The pharma index .CNXPHARM gained 1.7 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)