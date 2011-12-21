MUMBAI Dec 21 Shares in Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd fell more than 3 percent on Wednesday
after the Indian drugmaker said it had reached an agreement with
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to comply with U.S.
manufacturing practices.
The deal, which needs a court approval, potentially will
allow the company to boost generic sales in the U.S. market.
Ranbaxy, whose shares initially rose 2 percent on the
announcement, said it would make a $500 million provision to
resolve potential criminal and civil liabilities arising from an
investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
"This is an incremental negative as the penalty is on the
higher end of our expected range of $200 million to $500
million," Nomura said in a note.
The FDA accused Ranbaxy in 2009 of falsifying data and test
results in drug applications, and it halted reviews of drugs
made at the company's plant in northern India.
The FDA banned the import of Ranbaxy's various generic
formulations in 2008, citing compliance issues.
Angel Broking said in a note that while it was unclear
whether the deal represented a full and final settlement with
the FDA, "it is a positive development towards a resolution."
Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co
, said it had committed to further strengthen its
procedures and policies to ensure data integrity and to comply
with good manufacturing practices.
Daiichi Sankyo, Japan's No.3 drugmaker, cut its annual net
profit forecast by almost half as a result of the settlement.
Other Indian companies including Aurobindo Pharma
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Cadila Healthcare
have been struggling to get FDA approval for one plant
each over compliance issues.
At 10.25 a.m (0455 GMT), Ranbaxy shares were down 3.2
percent at 382 rupees in a Mumbai market that was up 1.65
percent.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ted Kerr)