BUZZ-Goldman sees HDFC Bank market cap crossing $100 bln by 2019/2020
** HDFC Bank rises as much as 1.1 pct to a record high of 1,659.40; stock up 36 pct this year as of Wednesday's close
Feb 23 Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, India's top drugmaker by sales, reported a quarterly loss of 29.83 billion rupees ($606 million), mainly due to a provision related to a probe by the U.S. Justice Department.
The company said it set aside 26.48 billion rupees as a provision towards settlement of the probe related to compliance issues at the drugmaker's manufacturing facilities in the United States and India.
Ranbaxy, majority owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co , said consolidated net sales soared 79.2 percent in December quarter 37.38 billion rupees.
Valued at $3.85 billion, shares in Ranbaxy fell 21.2 percent in October-December when the benchmark healthcare index was little changed.
* Jaguar Land Rover says overall retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover were 45,487 in May, up 1.2 percent year-on-year