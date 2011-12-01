MUMBAI Dec 1 Shares in India's Ranbaxy Laboratories rose 8.6 percent in preopen trade on Thursday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed it had given its approval to the drugmaker to make the first generic version of the cholesterol-lowering drug Lipitor.

In comparison, the main stock index was up 2.7 percent in preopen trade.

The U.S. FDA said in a statement late on Wednesday that Ranbaxy, the country's top drugmaker, would make generic atorvastatin calcium in 10, 20, 40 and 80 milligram tablets. Lipitor is made by Pfizer Inc. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)