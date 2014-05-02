MUMBAI May 2 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd started recalling 29,790 packs of an
allergy-relief medicine in the United States in February, after
finding defects in the packaging, the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration said.
The loratadine and pseudoephedrine sulphate extended release
tablets being recalled carry an expiry date of September 2015,
and were manufactured by Ranbaxy's Ohm Labs plant in New Jersey,
which is the company's only facility making generics for the
United States. (r.reuters.com/nuk98v)
All other Ranbaxy plants, based in India, have been banned
from exporting generics to the United States after the FDA found
manufacturing quality glitches that the agency believed could
compromise the quality of medicines.
Rival Indian drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
agreed to buy Ranbaxy last month in a $3.2 billion
deal, betting it can fix Ranbaxy's problems.
The FDA classified the recall by Ohm Labs as Class II, which
means use of or exposure to the recalled products may cause
temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.
Ranbaxy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)