MUMBAI, April 9 The president of an Indian
brokerage association is planning to formally request that
India's market regulator investigate trading in Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd shares in the days leading up to its
acquisition by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Ranbaxy shares surged 24 percent in the three
trading sessions leading up to the announcement on Monday that
Sun Pharmaceutical had agreed to buy Ranbaxy for $3.2
billion.
"Because there was such kind of price movement before the
deal was announced, we have decided to check with the
regulator," Naresh Tejwani, president of the Association of
National Exchanges Members of India (ANMI) said on Wednesday.
"We will write to them by the end of the day to investigate
into the matter."
A Ranbaxy spokesman declined to comment.
A spokesman for market regulator Securities and Exchange
Board of India also declined to comment.
Sun Pharmaceutical did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; Editing by Ryan Woo)