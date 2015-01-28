A man rides a motorcycle in front of the office of Ranbaxy Laboratories at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, June 13, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

MUMBAI Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd(RANB.NS) reported a wider loss in the December quarter, hurt by foreign exchange losses and higher finance costs.

The company's net loss in the October-December period was at 10.3 billion rupees ($167.8 million), compared with a loss of 1.6 billion rupees posted in the same quarter last year, it said in a statement to the exchanges on Wednesday.

Ranbaxy, which is being acquired by larger local rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (SUN.NS) for $3.2 billion, has been hit by a series of regulatory sanctions in the past year due to poor production practices at its India-based plants.

