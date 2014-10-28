MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, which is in the process of being acquired by larger rival Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , reported a profit in its second quarter.

The company posted a profit of 4.78 billion rupees ($78 million), compared with a loss of 4.5 billion rupees a year earlier, when it took a foreign exchange charge of 3.6 billion rupees. ($1 = 61.3100 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)