MUMBAI Dec 8 India's antitrust regulator said
on Monday it has approved generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd's $3.2 billion bid to buy smaller rival
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd, subject to the companies
divesting seven products.
The Competition Commission of India said it had decided that
the "adverse effect of the proposed combination on competition
can be eliminated by suitable modifications," putting the
companies a step closer to completing the deal.
Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by sales, last month
said it was working on obtaining all the required regulatory
approvals and expected to close the deal by December, but there
could be "minor delays".
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)