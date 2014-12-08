(Adds details from CCI order, comments from Sun and Ranbaxy,
background)
By Aman Shah and Zeba Siddiqui
MUMBAI Dec 8 India's antitrust regulator
approved generic drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries'
$3.2 billion bid to buy Ranbaxy Laboratories,
but ordered the firms to divest seven products to ensure the
deal doesn't harm competition.
Sun Pharma agreed to buy Ranbaxy from Japan's Daiichi Sankyo
Co in April in a deal that would create India's
largest, and the world's fifth-largest maker of generic drugs.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Monday
that it had decided that the "adverse effect of the proposed
combination on competition can be eliminated by suitable
modifications," putting the companies a step closer to
completing the deal.
The deal is now awaiting approvals from the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission and Indian courts.
The CCI, which focused its investigation on 49 products to
gauge the deal's impact on competition, said Sun Pharma will
divest all products containing tamsulosin, used to treat
prostate conditions, and tolterodine, which is a treatment for
incontinence.
The combined market share of the two companies for these
products is 90-95 percent resulting in "near monopoly" in the
market, the antitrust regulator said in its order.
It also asked Ranbaxy to divest all products marketed under
six different brand names and said it would appoint an
independent monitoring agency to supervise the changes. The
companies have six months to comply.
Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy said in separate statements to the
stock exchanges that the seven products to be sold off accounted
for less than 1 percent of the combined entity's revenues in
India.
"Sun Pharma and Ranbaxy are looking forward to progressing
towards the completion of the transaction and will comply with
the conditions laid down by the CCI within the specified time,"
they said.
Sun Pharma, India's largest drugmaker by sales, last month
said it was working on obtaining all the required regulatory
approvals and expected to close the deal by December, but there
could be "minor delays".
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by
Sumeet Chatterjee/Keith Weir)