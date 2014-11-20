(Adds Endo's launch of generic Valcyte and Dr. Reddy's comment)
Nov 20 A U.S. court has denied a request by
Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd to stop
competitors from launching copies of AstraZeneca Plc's
heartburn pill Nexium and Roche's antiviral,
a court filing showed.
Ranbaxy had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration last week for revoking tentative approvals it
gave the company to make generics of Valcyte and Nexium.
Ranbaxy had also sought to prevent Endo International Plc
and Dr Reddy's Laboratories from making the
generics after the FDA gave the two companies approvals to
launch their own copies.
Endo said on Thursday it launched its generic version of
Valcyte, prescribed to treat a type of viral infection in AIDS
patients.
A spokeswoman for Dr Reddy's said the company would launch
its own generic version of Valcyte "shortly", but declined from
being more specific.
U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Minneapolis denied
Ranbaxy's request, the court filing showed. The company, which
is being acquired by larger local rival Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd for $3.2 billion, declined to comment on
the case.
Valcyte had total U.S. sales of about $440 million in the 12
months ending Sept. 30, Endo said, citing IMS Health data.
A generic version of Valcyte could add between $35 million
and $40 million to Endo's annual revenue, Guggenheim Securities
said in a note earlier this month.
Analysts had expected generic Nexium to add about $150
million to Ranbaxy's overall sales in the first six months after
its launch, while generic Valcyte was seen adding about $50
million.
Earlier this month, the FDA told Ranbaxy it had made an
error in granting the company tentative approval to launch the
drugs, citing manufacturing quality lapses at Ranbaxy's India
plants.
Ranbaxy and the FDA have until Nov. 21 to submit a schedule
for further proceedings in the case, the court filing showed.
Ranbaxy shares closed up 3.5 percent at 623.45 rupees on
Thursday. Endo shares were up 0.4 percent at $69.31 in early
trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai, Joseph Ax in New York
and Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Miral Fahmy and
Savio D'Souza)