MUMBAI Feb 28 A U.S. federal judge has denied
Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd's
bid to reinstate approvals granted to it to launch the first
copies of the heartburn drug Nexium and the antiviral Valcyte, a
court document showed.
Judge Beryl Howell of the United States District Court for
the District of Colombia on Friday also blocked Ranbaxy's plea
for a preliminary injunction to halt Teva Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd, Endo International Plc and Dr
Reddy's Laboratories Ltd from launching copies of the
two drugs.
The court decision came after Ranbaxy sued the U.S. Food and
Drug Administration in November for pulling approvals that would
have allowed the Indian firm to launch the first copies of
Roche's Valcyte and AstraZeneca Plc's Nexium.
Launching the first generic copies of the drugs would have
given Ranbaxy six months of exclusivity on the market.
FDA had said its earlier decision granting the approvals was
"in error" as Ranbaxy's plants at the time were not compliant
with the U.S. regulator's manufacturing quality standards.
Ranbaxy, which is being acquired by larger rival Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, did not immediately
respond to a request seeking comment on Saturday.
The company, which has been hit by a series of regulatory
sanctions in the past year due to poor production practices at
its India-based plants, was expected to hugely benefit from the
launch of Valcyte and Nexium copies.
Ranbaxy has previously said it was working on resolving
issues at its India plants, all of which are banned from
exporting to the United States, its largest market.
