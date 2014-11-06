MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration has revoked the previously granted tentative
approvals to the company for launching the first cheaper generic
forms of AstraZeneca's heartburn drug Nexium and Roche's
antiviral Valcyte.
The FDA wrote to Ranbaxy saying that while there were no
data integrity issues related to the company's filings for these
two drugs, the agency's original decisions granting approval
were "in error," the company said on Thursday.
Ranbaxy added that it has lost its six-months exclusivity on
launching a generic version of Valcyte.
"Ranbaxy is disappointed with this development and is
actively evaluating all available options to preserve its
rights," the company said in a statement.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)