US STOCKS-Wall St gains as tech stocks recover, banks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.35 pct, Nasdaq 0.6 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Dec 6 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories said on Tuesday its unit has launched a generic version of Pfizer's blood pressure- and cholesterol-lowering drug Caduet in the United States following an agreement between the two companies.
Caduet has annual sales of $339 million in the United States, the Indian firm said in a statement.
The terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Ranbaxy, majority-owned by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, last week launched a generic version of Lipitor, the world's top selling drug, which is also a Pfizer brand.
