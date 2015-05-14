MUMBAI May 14 Indian generic drugmaker Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd has been sued in a district court in
the United States for allegedly manipulating U.S. Food and Drug
Administration rules for years to keep rival generic drugs out
of the market.
Ranbaxy filed "grossly inadequate" applications seeking
approval for its drugs and deceived the FDA into granting
approvals and giving the company market exclusivity, the class
action lawsuit asserts. It was filed by U.S. retailer Meijer Inc
on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts.
The suit also names India's largest drugmaker Sun
Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, which completed a $3.2
billion deal to buy Ranbaxy in March and is now helping Ranbaxy
fix its manufacturing problems.
A Sun Pharma spokesman declined to comment. Ranbaxy did not
immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular
business hours.
Ranbaxy repeatedly made misstatements to the FDA about the
compliance status of its manufacturing plants, the lawsuit says.
The FDA has banned import of drugs from all of Ranbaxy's
India-based plants under a wider scrutiny of the country's $15
billion pharmaceutical industry, which is the largest supplier
of generic medicines to the United States.
In 2013, Ranbaxy pleaded guilty to felony charges related to
drug safety and agreed to civil and criminal fines of $500
million in a settlement with the United States to resolve claims
that it sold substandard drugs and made false statements to the
FDA about manufacturing practices at its plants.
The lawsuit says customers overpaid for Roche's
antiviral Valcyte and Novartis's hypertension drug
Diovan because the release of generic versions of both drugs was
delayed due to Ranbaxy having wrongfully gained market
exclusivity.
Drugmakers that are first to file with the FDA to make a
generic version of a brand name drug are entitled to a six-month
market exclusivity, a huge revenue-generating opportunity that
many companies like Ranbaxy compete for.
The FDA in November last year stripped Ranbaxy of a
tentative approval and six-month exclusivity it gave the company
in 2008 for launching a Valcyte generic.
Meijer has sought damages and monetary relief on behalf of
all direct purchasers of drugs for which the release of cheaper
copies was delayed due to market exclusivity secured by Ranbaxy,
according to the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; Editing by Vincent Baby)