Aug 7 Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's
top drugmaker by sales, reported a net loss of 5.24 billion
rupees ($85.28 million) for the June quarter on foreign exchange
transactions and loss of goodwill booked at its overseas
subsidiaries.
Ranbaxy, controlled by Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co,
had reported a net loss of 5.86 billion rupees for the same
period last year.
Sales fell 17.84 percent to 26.33 billion rupees during
fiscal second quarter ended June, the drugmaker said on
Wednesday.
The company recorded foreign exchange losses of 3.67 billion
rupees while it booked a loss of goodwill worth 1.19 billion
rupees at its overseas subsidiaries, it said in a filing to the
Bombay Stock Exchange.
Analysts, on an average, had estimated net profit of 335.56
million rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares in Ranbaxy ended up 4.32 percent at 281.50 rupees on
Wednesday when the benchmark Mumbai market fell 0.36
percent.
($1 = 61.44 rupees)
(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)