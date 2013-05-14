Indian shares post record closing high; auto, realty stocks surge
Indian shares clocked a record closing high on Wednesday helped by a rally in auto and realty stocks, while investors awaited a central bank policy meet due this week.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS) gain 3 percent, after earlier declining as much as 4.2 percent, as traders call those falls extensive.
The Indian generic drugmaker slumped earlier, a day after pleading guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines.
However, analysts note that Ranbaxy in December 2011 set aside $500 million to resolve the potential criminal and civil liabilities related to the investigation by the U.S. government into its manufacturing practices and falsifying data.
Analysts say the fine announced on Monday could end the overhang that had been created over the U.S. investigation, and allow Ranbaxy to focus on its U.S. sales.
"People are buying shares as uncertainty of U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and DOJ (Department of Justice) is out of equation now, which is a big boost," said Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president at Centrum Broking.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
BEIJING China's largest automaker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd posted a 7.4 percent jump in 2016 profits, slightly lower than it had expected, and cautioned sales growth will slow this year as the country rolls back a tax cut on small-engine cars.
LONDON Iran's oil minister dismissed India's decision to cut oil imports from Tehran in 2017/18 by a fifth as a threat on Wednesday, in an escalation of a dispute over a giant gas field contract.