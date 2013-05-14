A pharmacy employee looks for medication as she works to fill a prescription while working at a pharmacy in New York December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

An art handler places drugs for the art installation 'In this terrible moment we are victims clinging helplessly to an environment that refuses to acknowledge the soul' by British artist Damien Hirst in the new Brandhorst modern art museum in Munich, May 6, 2009. REUTERS/Alexandra Beier/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd (RANB.NS) gain 3 percent, after earlier declining as much as 4.2 percent, as traders call those falls extensive.

The Indian generic drugmaker slumped earlier, a day after pleading guilty to U.S. felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines.

However, analysts note that Ranbaxy in December 2011 set aside $500 million to resolve the potential criminal and civil liabilities related to the investigation by the U.S. government into its manufacturing practices and falsifying data.

Analysts say the fine announced on Monday could end the overhang that had been created over the U.S. investigation, and allow Ranbaxy to focus on its U.S. sales.

"People are buying shares as uncertainty of U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and DOJ (Department of Justice) is out of equation now, which is a big boost," said Ranjit Kapadia, senior vice president at Centrum Broking.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)