May 13 Indian drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
pleaded guilty on Monday to felony charges related to
drug safety and will pay $500 million in civil and criminal
fines under the settlement agreement with the U.S. Department of
Justice.
The settlement has been in the works for some time. In
December 2011, Ranbaxy set aside $500 million to resolve the
potential criminal and civil liabilities related to the
investigation by the government into its manufacturing practices
and falsifying data.
The company reached a related settlement agreement with the
U.S. Food & Drug Administration in 2011.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York; editing by Matthew
Lewis)