MUMBAI, April 9 India's Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd plans to begin phasing out sales of
generic drugs branded as Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd
products in the United States after completing a $3.2 billion
takeover of its loss-making rival, sources with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
Ranbaxy drugs sold in the United States will be gradually
rebranded as Sun Pharma treatments as part of a strategy to turn
around the company that is being bought from Japan's Daiichi
Sankyo Ltd. The brand is likely to continue to be
present in other markets, the sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised
to speak to the media on the subject.
Uday Baldota, Sun Pharma's senior vice president of finance
and accounts, didn't comment directly when asked whether Sun
Pharma will phase out Ranbaxy-branded products in the United
States. "Overall Ranbaxy brand has a value," he said. "We will
find ways of using it and preserving it."
The plan to phase out the brand will be part of a slew of
changes at Ranbaxy, including an intense lobbying push with the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to lift bans on exports
from Ranbaxy's India plants over production quality concerns.
Sun Pharma on Monday agreed to buy Ranbaxy in an all-share
deal, betting it can fix the factory quality glitches that
plagued Daiichi Sankyo and got Ranbaxy's India-made drugs barred
from the United States.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Zeba Siddiqui; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell)