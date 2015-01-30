(Adds detail on deal, background on companies)
WASHINGTON Jan 30 India's Sun Pharmaceutical
Industries Ltd has won U.S. approval to buy Ranbaxy
Laboratories Ltd on condition that it sell its
interest in a generic antibacterial medicine, the U.S. Federal
Trade Commission said on Friday.
Sun Pharmaceutical said in April that it had agreed to buy
the Indian generic drugmaker from its current owner, Japan's
Daiichi Sankyo Co, for $3.2 billion.
Ranbaxy has been involved in a wrangle with the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration, which has barred a range of its
medicines from the United States after finding that some of the
company's plants did not meet U.S. standards.
The FTC, whose job is to ensure that anti-monopoly laws are
enforced, did not weigh in on the safety issue but said it would
allow the transaction if Ranbaxy sold its interests in generic
minocycline tablets and capsules to generic maker Torrent
Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which is also based in India.
The medicine is commonly used to treat pneumonia, urinary
tract infections and acne.
Ranbaxy is one of three companies to sell the antibacterial
drug, and Sun is expected to begin selling the medicines soon,
the FTC said in a statement.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)