MUMBAI Romantic comedy "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani" has pulled in 1 billion rupees in domestic ticket sales in one week, underscoring actor Ranbir Kapoor's increasing clout at the Bollywood box office.

"He is not just a star, he is a superstar now," trade analyst Vajir Singh said on Friday.

"The rate at which ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' has crossed 100 crore (1 billion) rupees in domestic theatre revenues is bigger than his last film ‘Barfi', which also did well at the box office," he said.

"Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani", directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, stars Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

Kapoor, who made his Bollywood debut with "Saawariya" in 2007, has forged a successful career despite tackling unconventional roles in an industry dominated by action films and family dramas.

The versatile actor played a deaf-mute in "Barfi!" last year and stood out in the ensemble cast of Prakash Jha's "Raajneeti" for his supporting role as the hard-nosed, ambitious scion of a political party.

The 30-year-old actor is currently filming Anurag Kashyap's "Bombay Velvet", a thriller co-starring Anushka Sharma.

