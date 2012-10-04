BRIEF-GFH Financial Group withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital
* Withdraws discussions to acquire Shuaa Capital Source: (http://bit.ly/2qOTq5U) Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 4 Randall and Quilter Investment Holdings PLC : * has completed the acquisition of the entire issued share capital of RAB Insurance Limited * Net Asset Value of RAB based on the latest available management accounts is estimated at c. £950k
* Says it plans to acquire a 38 percent stake in online game developer Junhai Games for 642.2 million yuan ($94.32 million)