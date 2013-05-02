* Q1 EPS down 20 pct to 76 US cents
* Plans to cut spending at Loulo-Gounkoto, Kibali mines
* Sees Loulo-Gounkoto annual output 30,000 ounces lower
* But maintains FY production guidance
* Shares down 1.6 pct
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Sarah Young
LONDON, May 2 Randgold Resources posted
a steeper-than-expected fall in quarterly profit and said it
would cut spending in response to a plunge in gold prices, a
move that will lower production from a key mine.
Shares in the Africa-focused company fell 1.5 percent mid
morning, reversing earlier losses of as much as 4 percent, after
it said the cost review would trim anticipated output at its key
Loulo-Gounkoto mine to 560,000 ounces from 590,000.
"In the market that we're in right now, you're not going to
be forgiven for coming up short, and in the first quarter in the
year it's disappointing that there's already a production
downgrade," said Investec analyst Hunter Hillcoat.
Randgold did however maintain its overall annual production
forecast - 900,000 to 950,000 ounces for this year - and its
cost targets, explaining that it would be able to shave $50
million off this year's funding requirement for its new Kibali
mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which is on track for
first production this year.
"It (the revised plan) has the opportunity for us to produce
more gold than we forecast this year in Kibali, so that's why we
haven't changed our guidance, we've got swings and roundabouts,"
chief executive Mark Bristow said in an interview.
The company also said improvements at its fire-hit Tongon
mine in Ivory Coast and better than expected production at its
Morila joint venture also buoyed the outlook for production.
Bristow is credited by many analysts with keeping Randgold
on track at a time when other Africa-based gold miners are
struggling to hit targets as they face combative work forces and
soaring energy and material costs.
Randgold said its profits in the first three months were hit
by lower production, a drop in sales and lower prices, sending
basic earnings per share down to 76 US cents in the three months
to end-March, more than 40 percent below the last quarter of
2012 and well below 97 cents a year ago.
Gold prices in the first quarter of 2013 averaged their
lowest level since the second quarter of 2011. The rout
continued in April when the precious metal experienced its
biggest single-day price drop in thirty years.
Following the cost cuts now planned, there would be no
further tweaks to the company's mining plans, said Bristow.
"Gold would have to go below $1,000 for us to start looking
again at our business," he said.
Gold was trading at around $1,455 per ounce on
Thursday.