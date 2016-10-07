BAMAKO Oct 7 Mali's government has shut down
the offices of companies controlled by Randgold Resources
, alleging they owe 46.89 billion CFA francs ($80
million) in unpaid taxes, an adviser to the economy ministry
said on Friday.
"In the last three days, we have closed the offices of the
company and seized their bank accounts," Mohamed Lamine Samake
told Reuters. "And if they don't comply within 10 days, we are
going to take our actions to the next level."
Randgold did not immediately respond to requests for
comment.
(Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by
Alexander Smith)