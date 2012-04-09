LONDON, April 9 Randgold Resources on
Monday welcomed the political settlement agreed in Mali, home to
two thirds of the miner's production, and said the disruption
sparked by a coup had not significantly affected its operations
there.
Shares in Randgold had been hit by the unrest - down over 28
percent in the last month - as investors and analysts worried
over the potential impact on sales and perceptions of political
risk.
Mali's President Amadou Toumani Toure resigned on Sunday,
paving the way for the soldiers who ousted him in a coup to
stick by a deal to restore civilian rule and hand power to the
president of the National Assembly.
"During this period these operations continued to operate
without any material disruption," Chief Executive Mark Bristow
said in a statement.
"Our production guidance for 2012 remains unchanged,
although we have not completed our assessment of the impact this
situation has had on costs. We will monitor the implementation
of the political settlement by the relevant parties, and give
the market a full update when we report our first quarter
results on 3 May."
A FTSE-100 member which also operates in Ivory Coast and is
developing projects in the Democratic Republic of Congo and
Senegal, Randgold is arguably the most significant investor in
Mali. Analysts had estimated the West African country would
account for some 70 percent of 2012 output.