(Adds quotes, exploration investment)
TONGON, Ivory Coast Feb 5 Randgold Resources
will begin paying dividends from its Tongon mine in
Ivory Coast in the third quarter of 2015 as it targets gold
production of 260,000 ounces for the year, Chief Executive Mark
Bristow said on Thursday.
The London-listed company is one of the main gold miners in
Ivory Coast, a soft commodities powerhouse that is now seeking
to diversify its economy and develop its mining sector. The
government forecast total gold production of 17 tonnes in 2014.
Tongon began production in late 2010 and output is set to
rise over the next few years.
"Tongon is a profitable mine. Beginning in the third quarter
of this year we will be able to pay out dividends to
shareholders," Bristow told journalists during a visit to the
mine in the northwest of Ivory Coast.
Randgold owns 89 percent of Tongon while the Ivorian
government has a 10 percent stake and a local company has a 1
percent share.
The mine missed its 2014 production target of 250,000 ounces
by 10 percent, Bristow said.
"We had some technical problems that will be completely
sorted out by the end of March," he said, adding that 2016
output was expected to reach 280,000 ounces. "Production will be
300,000 ounces annually from 2017 until the mine's closure."
Tongon consists of two open pit mines which are projected to
produce gold for seven years. However, exploration is continuing
aimed at adding to current reserves and extending the life of
the mine.
Bristow said Randgold had budgeted $6 million to continue
exploration work in 2015.
The company and its Ivorian partners currently hold a
portfolio of eight exploration permits in Ivory Coast covering
an area of 4,500 square kilometres.
(Reporting by Loucoumane Coulibaly; writing by Joe Bavier;
Editing by David Clarke, Susan Fenton and David Evans)