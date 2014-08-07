Aug 7 Randgold Resources Ltd reported a
54 percent jump in quarterly profit helped by the ramp-up at its
Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo and increased
output at its Loulo-Gounkoto operations in Mali.
Randgold, which has mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the
Democratic Republic of Congo, said profit rose to $162.3 million
in the three-months ended June 30 from $105.3 million a year
earlier.
While gold production jumped 41 percent to 277,283 ounces,
the average gold price received fell 5 percent to $1,290 per
ounce.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)