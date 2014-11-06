* Third-qtr output 299,320 gold ounces

* CEO sees FY output towards top end of target range

* Shares rise 2 pct

By Abhiram Nandakumar

By Abhiram Nandakumar

Nov 6 The chief executive of Randgold Resources Ltd said production will be towards the top end of the miner's full-year forecast as its big new project in the Democratic Republic of Congo picks up speed.

Randgold's shares rose about 2 percent after the company reported record quarterly gold production.

Randgold, which also mines gold in Mali and Ivory Coast, left its full-year production guidance unchanged in a range of 1.13 million to 1.2 million gold ounces.

But Chief Executive Mark Bristow told Reuters he was confident that production would fall in or above the middle of this range.

Randgold produced 299,320 ounces in the third quarter ended Sept. 30. This was 28 percent more than in the year-earlier period, which did not include a full three months of output from the Congolese mine, Kibali.

Kibali is Randgold's biggest investment project. The $2.5 billion joint venture with AngloGold Ashanti Ltd and state miner Sokimo poured its first gold in September 2013 and could eventually rank among the world's biggest gold mines.

Spot gold was trading on Thursday slightly above the 4-1/2 year low of $1,137.40 an ounce that it hit on Wednesday.

The average price that Randgold received for its gold in the third quarter was $1,277 an ounce, down 3 percent from a year earlier.

Bristow said Randgold was well-positioned to withstand any impact from falling gold prices, and that a prolonged period of low prices might be an opportunity to buy assets. The company had $63.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30.

"We plan our business at $1,000 an ounce," he said.

Bristow said the company was more likely to buy large mines, like Kibali, than the non-core assets typically shed first by others in periods of turbulence.

"We're not interested in those. We're interested in the ice-cream assets," Bristow told Reuters Insider Television. (reut.rs/1GpewGM)

Randgold's third-quarter profit from mining fell 1 percent to $172.7 million.

The company's FTSE-100-listed shares were up 1.6 percent at 3827 pence at 1300 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Editing by Robin Paxton)