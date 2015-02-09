(Corrects last paragraph to show profit is in dollars, not pounds)

Feb 9 Randgold Resources Ltd posted a 17 percent fall in 2014 profit, hurt by lower gold prices, but said it would increase its final dividend by 20 percent.

The gold miner, which has mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), said it expected to produce 1.20 million to 1.26 million gold ounces in 2015 as production at its Kibali mine in DRC continues to ramp up.

Randgold said profit fell to $271.2 million in the year ended Dec. 31, from $325.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)