Earnings, resources stocks help European shares hold at 21-month highs
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
May 7 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd said its first-quarter profit from mining fell 16 percent, hurt by lower gold prices and reduced production.
Mining profit fell to $143.9 million for the quarter ended March 31 from $171 million a year earlier.
The company, which mines gold in Mali, Cote d'Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said gold sales rose 1 percent to $344.6 million. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Micro Focus down after buyout target's weak update (Adds closing prices)
FRANKFURT, May 9 Buyout group IK Investment Partners has launched the sale of German measuring technology group Schenck Process, a potential 800-900 million euro deal, people close to the matter said.