* Record gold production for 2013
* Forecasts cash costs of $650-$700 per ounce
* Maintains exploration spend, looks for partnerships
By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON, Feb 3 Africa-focused miner Randgold
Resources said it was looking to partner with smaller
rivals weakened by the lower gold price and would continue to
spend on exploration this year, as it posted record production
for 2013.
The gold miner has proven more resilient than most of its
peers to a falling gold price, having calculated its reserves
using a $1,000 benchmark even as the yellow metal soared to
$1,900 an ounce in recent years. Now Randgold is looking to
capitalise on its lack of debt by moving to acquire or partner
up with miners feeling the pain, Chief Executive Mark Bristow
told Reuters.
Smaller mining companies have been hit particularly hard by
softer commodity prices and a shrinking pool of funding from
banks and the capital markets, with investors predicting an
increase in M&A activity.
"With the juniors running out of money we've been able to
pick up some very nice portfolios," Bristow said. "We don't pay
anything up front and if we're successful we earn into it ... So
that's really our big focus."
Randgold, with gold mines in Ivory Coast, Mali and the
Democratic Republic of Congo, said it would spend $60 million on
exploration in 2014, which Bristow described as an important
difference from rivals - many of whom are cutting back to reduce
costs as they try to turn a profit despite gold being 25
percent lower than this time last year.
"We haven't cut exploration because we're clear that's the
way to create value in this industry," Bristow said.
RECORD PRODUCTION
Randgold produced a record amount of gold in 2013, and
forecast a further production increase of between 25 and 30
percent this year.
Analysts responded favourably to the results with the
company's share price up 1.5 percent in morning trade, against a
wider FTSE 100 which was down 0.3 percent.
"Strong fourth-quarter results driven by better production
at Kibali and good cash cost control," analysts at Nomura said
in a note to clients.
A lower price meant pre-tax profit fell to $325.7 million,
36 percent lower than in 2012, and slightly below a Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts which estimated profit of $365
million.
The miner said a 17 percent fall in the average gold price
had dented its profit, but that a 3 percent reduction in
cash costs for the year had helped to offset the lower price.
Randgold produced 910,373 ounces of gold last year, up 15
percent on the previous year. Cash costs this year are forecast
to be between $650 and $700 per ounce.
Production in 2014 is expected to exceed the company's
long-term target of 1 million ounces on the back of increasing
grades at the Loulo-Gounkoto complex in Mali and output from its
new Kibali mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Kibali started production in September and is expected to
make an important contribution to the company's production and
earnings in its first full year in operation.