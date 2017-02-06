Australian state asks Rio, BHP for upfront cash
* Australian state eyes Rio, BHP iron ore fee to plug budget hole
Feb 6 Gold miner Randgold Resources Ltd reported a 76 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit and said it would raise its annual dividend by 52 percent.
The stock rose as much as 4.8 percent to 7,190 pence in early trading making it a top gainer on FTSE 100 index.
The company which has gold mines in Mali, Ivory Coast and the Democratic Republic of Congo, said profit rose to $94.3 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $77.3 million, a year earlier. Gold production rose about 16 percent to 378,388 ounces in the same period from a year ago.
Randgold said the company had achieved its cash target of $500 million without any debt. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
May 29 Australian shares eased on Monday as weakness in commodity prices subdued miners and energy driven stocks, while financials slipped in thin trading with markets closed for holidays in China, Britain and and the United States.