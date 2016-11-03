(Adds detail, quotes)
LONDON Nov 3 Randgold Resources Ltd
said on Thursday it was on track to raise dividends by the end
of the year and to support three new projects should gold prices
stay near current levels.
After three years of losses spot gold is up 23
percent so far in 2016 as global economic and political concerns
benefited the safe-haven asset.
"If the gold price stays above $1,250 per ounce, and we
deliver on our forecasts, we should get close to a $500 million
net cash position at the year end," Chief Executive Mark Bristow
said in a statement.
Third-quarter net cash rose 18 percent to $361.1 million
quarter on quarter while profit jumped 32 percent $77.3 million.
"Forecast cash flows generated from operations are expected
to support funding for the three new projects the company has
set as a goal to establish over the next five years as well as
increasing dividends," Randgold said.
Gold production in the third quarter rose 7 percent to
301,163 ounces due to strong performances at the Tongon and
Kibali mines while total cash costs fell 9 percent from the
previous quarter to $663 per ounce, Randgold said.
