AMSTERDAM, July 26 A sharp fall in earnings in
several European countries hit second-quarter profits at Dutch
staffing firm Randstad, the world's second-largest,
with results on Thursday missing analysts' forecasts.
Randstad reported earnings before interest, taxes, and
amortisation (EBITA) of 134.9 million euros, below an average
forecast of underlying EBITA of 141 million euros.
The earnings were hurt by a "gradual slowdown" in Europe,
with sales falling four percent. Sales in the United States rose
seven percent and increased six percent in the rest of the
world.
Business slowed most severely in Germany, the United Kingdom
and Spain, where EBITA dropped a respective 41, 32 and 54
percent.
"We still see a mixed picture in an uncertain environment,
illustrated by growth in North America, Asia and Latin America
and a gradual slowdown in Europe," Ben Noteboom, chief
executive, said.
The company gave no full year outlook, saying only "the
first weeks of July indicated a somewhat weaker trend than in Q2
2012."
Group sales increased 10 percent to 4.3 billion euros,
roughly in line with average forecasts given by analysts in a
poll commissioned by Reuters.
The staffing sector is generally considered a barometer for
economic health because companies tend to hire temporary staff
at the beginning of an economic recovery when most businesses
are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.
But the euro zone debt crisis, coupled with government
austerity measures, has hit the economy and employment in some
of Randstad's markets.
Global staffing services provider ManpowerGroup last
week reported sharply lower quarterly profit as Europe's major
economies weakened and a stronger dollar reduced results,
although its earnings still topped Wall Street's estimates.
The U.S.-based company, which generates two-thirds of its
sales in Europe, issued a third-quarter forecast that was below
recently lowered analyst estimates, saying slower demand for its
services, which include providing temporary workers, was not
limited to Europe.
