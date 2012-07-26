AMSTERDAM, July 26 Dutch staffing firm Randstad
, the world's second-largest, on Thursday reported
worse-than-expected second-quarter earnings before interest,
taxes, and amortisation (EBITA) of 134.9 million euros on sales
of 4.303 million euros.
The earnings were hurt by a "gradual slowdown" in Europe,
with sales falling four percent. Sales in the United States rose
seven percent and increased six percent in the rest of the
world.
Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast
underlying EBITA of 141 million euros on revenue of 4.297
billion euros.
