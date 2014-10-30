AMSTERDAM Oct 30 Dutch employment service group
Randstad said on Thursday its core earnings rose 15
percent in the third quarter to 210 million euros ($265
million), beating market forecasts.
Randstad said revenue growth stabilized in the quarter on an
improved performance in its core U.S. and Dutch markets although
France and Germany slowed.
"We do not expect this pattern to change materially going
forward," Randstad said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 10.9 percent
increase in underlying earnings before interest, taxation and
amortisation to 204 million euros on a 3.9 percent rise in sales
to 4.54 billion euros.
(1 US dollar = 0.7837 euro)
