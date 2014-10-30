* Q3 underlying EBITA up 15 pct to 210 mln euros vs f'cast 204 mln

* Revenue up 4 pct to 4.52 bln euros vs f'cast 4.54 bln

* Cites improved performance in core U.S. and Dutch markets

* Looking for small- to medium-size acquisitions

* Shares up 5 pct in early trade (Adds share reaction, detail and background)

By Anthony Deutsch

AMSTERDAM, Oct 30 Dutch employment services group Randstad Holding NV said on Thursday its core earnings rose 15 percent in the third quarter, beating market forecasts, and said it was looking for strategic acquisitions in Europe and Japan.

Its shares jumped as much as 5 percent in early trade.

Randstad, the world's second-largest jobs company by sales after Swiss-based Adecco SA, said revenue growth stabilized in the quarter on an improved performance in its core U.S. and Dutch markets, although France and Germany remained weak.

Underlying earnings before interest taxation and amortisation (EBITA) rose 15 percent to 210 million euros ($265 million), a figure that reflected negative currency effects of 1.6 million.

Randstad, which operates in 40 countries, said revenue rose 4 percent to 4.52 billion euros ($5.7 billion) in the three-month period.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected underlying EBITA of 204 million euros on a 3.9 percent rise in sales to 4.54 billion.

Revenue rose 5 percent in the United States and 4 percent in the Netherlands, while slipping 4 percent in France. Sales in Germany, where Randstad is market leader with a 10 percent market share, rose 2 percent.

"We do not expect this pattern to change materially going forward," Randstad said in a statement.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Jan van de Kraats said in an interview that the company is looking for small- to medium-sized acquisitions to boost growth in targeted markets.

"There are various markets in Europe where we would like to be stronger and we are looking in Japan," van de Kraats said.

"They won't be major steps, because we don't want to burden the balance sheet. But they could be medium-sized. You have to think of a maximum of a couple hundred million (euros)."

Randstad shares were up 3.4 percent at 35.57 euros by 0810 GMT, after rising as high as 36.20 euros, their highest since Oct. 10.

In a trading update last month, Adecco reiterated its target for a core profit margin of more than 5.5 percent by 2015, but its chief executive cautioned that the target assumes continued economic growth in Europe. (1 US dollar = 0.7943 euro) (Editing by Edwina Gibbs and David Holmes)