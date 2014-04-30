(Adds CEO, CFO quotes, context)

AMSTERDAM, April 30 Dutch staffing firm Randstad reported a 34 percent rise in first-quarter earnings, slightly ahead of expectations.

Randstad, which provides temporary staff for businesses in Europe and North America, reported growth in organic revenue per working day in several key European markets including Germany, Britain, Iberia and Italy. This offset slight falls in the United States, France and the Netherlands.

The company operates in a sector that is seen as a barometer of economic health, as companies tend to hire temporary staff at the beginning of a recovery when most businesses are reluctant to add to their permanent headcount.

Quarterly underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortisation rose 34 percent year-on-year to 123 million euros, slightly above the 119 million euro forecast by analysts in a poll by Reuters. Quarterly revenues rose 4 percent to 3.9 billion euros, in line with analyst expectations.

"The gradual recovery set in motion in 2013 has continued into Q1," Chief Executive Officer Jacques van den Broek said in a statement. "It is now time to turn our attention to generating profitable organic growth," he added.

Chief Financial Officer Robert-Jan van de Kraats told Reuters the focus on cost containment would remain even as the money invested more in marketing in an attempt to gain more organic growth across its markets.

"If you look at the month of April we see the trends out of March continuing which is it goes rather slowly," he said. "This is not a steep recovery: it's a gradual recovery which is not accelerating yet." (Reporting by Thomas Escritt. Editing by Jane Merriman)