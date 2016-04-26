(Adds details, CFO quotes, background)

AMSTERDAM, April 26 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing agency, is looking for mid-sized acquisitions of up to 500 million euros ($563 mln) to add professional and technical staff, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Robert Jan van de Kraats said Randstad had taken small stakes in 10 technology companies and "we might even use the technology or buy the company as a whole".

It could spend 100 million to 500 million euros on acquisitions, he said, without giving a time frame.

The Dutch company is particularly interested in adding so-called outplacement services, which enable downsizing companies to help former employees find new jobs, already offered by the Dutch company's larger rival Adecco.

Randstad's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin rose to 4.5 percent from 4.2 percent over the past four quarters, compared to 5.5 percent at Adecco. Van de Kraats said a higher margin is a realistic ambition.

"They have the benefit of an extensive outplacement business which we do not yet have. So that has some impact, but nevertheless we should aim at getting there," he said. ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Fenton)