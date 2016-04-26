(Adds details, CFO quotes, background)
AMSTERDAM, April 26 Randstad, the
world's second-largest staffing agency, is looking for mid-sized
acquisitions of up to 500 million euros ($563 mln) to add
professional and technical staff, its chief financial officer
said on Tuesday.
Robert Jan van de Kraats said Randstad had taken small
stakes in 10 technology companies and "we might even use the
technology or buy the company as a whole".
It could spend 100 million to 500 million euros on
acquisitions, he said, without giving a time frame.
The Dutch company is particularly interested in adding
so-called outplacement services, which enable downsizing
companies to help former employees find new jobs, already
offered by the Dutch company's larger rival Adecco.
Randstad's core earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization (EBITDA) margin rose to 4.5 percent from 4.2
percent over the past four quarters, compared to 5.5 percent at
Adecco. Van de Kraats said a higher margin is a realistic
ambition.
"They have the benefit of an extensive outplacement business
which we do not yet have. So that has some impact, but
nevertheless we should aim at getting there," he said.
($1 = 0.8883 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Fenton)