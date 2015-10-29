AMSTERDAM Oct 29 Randstad, the world's second-largest staffing company by sales, is looking to expand in the high-end, professional sector, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Robert Jan van de Kraats told Reuters that Randstad would like to offer clients more staff with university degrees.

"We are looking at opportunities in the professional space, so people with a masters or bachelor's education level," he said. "We have an ambition to be come a bigger player there. So we are constantly scanning the world." (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Jason Neely)