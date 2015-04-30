* European recovery drives improved results at Randstad

* Focus on higher-margin professional recruiting boosting margins

* Signs of industrial pick-up in France

* Risk from rise in sick days in Germany

* Smaller rival USG People's results also up (Adds CFO interview, details, USG People results)

AMSTERDAM, April 30 Improved margins in the United States and a gathering European recovery helped staffing company Randstad report improved first-quarter revenue and profits despite competition in some markets including the Netherlands.

Smaller rival USG People also reported improved results, although its gross margins in the Netherlands fell as a result of the pressure on prices.

Randstad, Europe's second-largest staffing company, said revenue rose in all markets other than France and Germany, with organic revenue growth per working day up by 5 percent in North America, its largest market.

"There's clearly solidity in developments in Spain and Italy and in the Netherlands and Belgium," Chief Financial Officer Robert Jan van der Kraats told Reuters.

Even in France, there was a sharp improvement compared to the previous quarter, but he warned of risks in Germany, where well-compensated sick days were on the rise.

Overall margins were helped by a retreat in some markets from more competitive, lower-margin businesses and a focus on expanding revenue from recruiting professionals for full-time positions, especially in North America.

Revenue and earnings were up in Britain, Belgium and Luxembourg, Iberia and other European countries, and in the rest of the world, partly as a result of lower global headcount and operational expenses.

Revenue, in line with expectations, was up 12 percent at 4.4 billion euros ($4.88 billion) while underlying earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation of 153 million euros was up 24 percent from a year earlier.

USG People's results were also in line. It made a gross profit of 121 million euros on revenue of 571 million.

($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Jason Neely)